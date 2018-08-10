Typhoon Rumbia makes landfall in Shanghai

Shanghai, Aug 17 (IANS) Typhoon Rumbia made landfall in Shanghai on Friday bringing torrential rains and strong winds of up to 23 metres per second, according to the National Meteorological Centre (NMC).

The tropical storm is expected to gradually wane as it keeps moving northwest at a speed of 30 km per hour, Xinhua news agency reported.

By Friday morning, 53,000 people had been evacuated in Shanghai.

Bringing gales and downpours, Rumbia has downed 176 trees, the municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters said.

Rumbia, the 3rd of the typhoons that had made landfall in Shanghai this month, will bring strong winds and heavy rains to the city from Friday to Saturday.

–IANS

ksk