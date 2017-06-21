Tyrese Gibson wants Denzel Washington to join ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Actor Tyrese Gibson hopes the next instalment of ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise goes to Africa and he wants actors Matt Damon and Denzel Washington to join.

The 38-year-old, who joined the series in the 2003 movie “2 Fast 2 Furious: as Roman Pearce, says he wants to take the films to a new location and is also keen to see the franchise attract some new talent, reports femaleirst.co.uk.

Speaking to ExtraTV.com, Gibson said: “I would love to take it to Africa, I would love some Cape Town and Johannesburg. And I would love Matt Damon and Denzel Washington to join the franchise. I really feel like they could contribute.”

Gibson also said that the behind-scenes-clips of the latest movie, “The Fate of the Furious”, will give fans a real insight into life on the set.

“There’s way more scenes, way more funny, a lot of stuff that was just chopped out. The director’s cut is gonna be crazy. There is a whole lot more footage of Havana, Cuba and make the movie,” Gibson said.

–IANS

ks/