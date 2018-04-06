Tytler, Sajjan leave stage at Rahul’s fast at Rajghat

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Congress’ day-long hunger-strike at Rajghat on Monday to highlight “atrocities against Dalits, tribals and minorities” in the country began on a controversial note, with 1984-riot accused leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar leaving the stage before party President Rahul Gandhi joined the event.

Tytler and Kumar were seen leaving the Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial soon after their arrival for the Congress’ anti-government protest, apparently after being told to leave due to their alleged links with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Tytler, who was later seen in the crowd, has long been accused of instigating rioters against Sikhs following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guards. Kumar is also accused of his involvement in two cases related to the riots. The charges have, however, not been proved against either.

On being asked by media persons, Tytler said: “Who is leaving? I will sit here with the workers. I am not going anywhere.”

Asked why did he leave the place which was meant for the leaders, he said: “I was sitting there. I am coming from there.”

Asked if his party did not accept his presence there, Tytler replied: “Who said this? Who said this?”

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken, however, clarified that the two leaders were not asked to leave. He said the stage and its enclosure at the venue were reserved for some Congress office-bearers.

“We are praying for togetherness and for brotherhood, for all religions and castes in the country, so that we can send out a message that all Indians are one and there is no division on caste basis,” Maken said.

The Congress said its leaders were fasting to “promote communal harmony” and protesting against the government’s anti-Dalit policy.

–IANS

sid/vm