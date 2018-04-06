Tytler, Sajjan leaving Rajghat is Congress’s acceptance of guilt: BJP

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Dubbing Congress as “danga master” (Master of riots), the BJP on Monday said the 1984-riot accused leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar leaving the stage before party President Rahul Gandhi joined the day-long hunger strike at Rajghat was its “acceptance of guilt”.

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters here, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra called the fast as farce and hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of spreading falsehood politics.

“This is acceptance of guilt. The real face of Congress’s violence has come to the fore and that too at Rajghat,” Patra said on Tytler and Kumar leaving Rajghat.

He dubbed the Congress as a “danga master” and sought to know from its leadership as to who on its behalf had ordered the killings of Sikhs in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“In India, if there is one party which can be called ‘danga master’, it is Congress. Today they are shedding crocodile tears,” Patra said.

BJP ally Akali Dal also joined the attack.

“What we are seeing in Rajghat is no fast, it is only a FARCE! Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar, who butchered thousands of Sikhs in 1984 attending a farcical ‘fast’ for unity and harmony! What a joke!,” Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a tweet.

The remarks of BJP and Akali Dal came after a controversy erupted when Tytler and Kumar were seen leaving Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial soon after their arrival for the Congress’s anti-government protest, apparently after being told to leave with their alleged links to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi continuing to haunt them.

Tytler has long been accused of instigating rioters against Sikhs following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guards. Sajjan Kumar is also accused of involvement in two cases related to riots. The charges have been proved against neither.

–IANS

