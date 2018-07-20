U-19 Test: India lead by 473 runs against SL on Day 2

Hambantota (Sri Lanka), July 25 (IANS) Pawan Shah plundered a record 282 runs as India Under-19 declared their first innings for a massive 613 for 8 wickets before they reduced Sri Lanka U-19 to 140 for four at the end of the second day’s play of their second and final Youth Test here on Wednesday.

Right-hander Pawan’s knock was the highest for India and the second highest in U-19 internationals. Pawan, who was batting on 177 on Tuesday, milked 33 fours and a six in total as he batted with a high strike rate of 84.93.

Pawan had shared a 263-run second-wicket stand with Atharwa Taide (177) on the opening day. And on Wednesday, Pawan was involved in a 16-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Nehal Wadhera (64).

The stand was broken by left-arm medium pacer Kalana Perera, who bowled Wadhera, with India at 567/5.

Later, after the wickets of Ayush Madoni (1) and Arjun Tendulkar (14), Pawan took it upon himself to take India past the 600-run mark. He was run out with India at 613/8 — the total India declared at.

During Sri Lanka’s innings, left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra (3/43) removed Nishan Madushka (5), Nipun Dananjaya (0) and Nuwanidu Fernando (8) to leave the hosts in tatters at 34/3.

Opening batsman Kamil Mishara was batting beautifully for 44 till being bowled by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (51 not out) and Sonal Dinusha (24 not out) then remained unbeaten till the end of the day’s play to give some hope to the hosts, who trail by 473 runs with six wickets in hand.

Brief scores: India U-19: 613/8 declared in first innings (Pawan Shah, Atharwa Taide 177, Nehal Wadhera 64; Nipun Malinga 1/92, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 1/94) vs Sri Lanka U-19: 140/4 (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 51 not out, Kamil Mishara 44; Mohit Jangra 3/43) on Day 2.

–IANS

pur/bg