U-19 Test: Sri Lanka trail by 250 runs against India on Day 3

Hambantota (Sri Lanka), July 26 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Under-19 players scored 47/3 in the second innings, trailing by 250 runs against India Under-19 at the end of the third day’s play of their second and final Youth Test here on Thursday.

Nuwanidu Fernando (2) and S. Senarathne (0) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

After India declared their first innings for a massive 613 for 8 wickets on Wednesday, the bowlers did a fantastic job to reduce Sri Lanka to 140 for four. Resuming the third day, overnight batsmen Pasindu Sooriyabandara (115) and Sonal Dinusha (51) played beautifully to give some hope to the hosts but lack of support from other batters cost them.

S. Mendis (49) also tried to contribute but could not continue for long as he got dismissed after playing 109 balls.

The lower-order also failed and the Sri Lanka team got dismissed at 316.

Following on, Sri Lanka again found themselves in trouble when the Indian bowlers took three crucial wickets with just 47 runs on the board.

Opener Kamil Mishara (5) was dismissed cheaply. But his partner Nishan Madushka (25) played sensibly with skipper Nipun Dananjaya (8) but the latter was dismissed in the ninth over.

Soon, in form Madushka was also sent packing in the 17th over, making the score read 46/3.

For India, Arjun Tendulkar, Yatin Mangwani and Ayush Badoni chipped in with a wicket each.

–IANS

gau/bg