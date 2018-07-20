U17 BRICS meet: Brazil thrash India 5-0

Johannesburg, July 21 (IANS) The Indian U-17 womens football team, currently participating in the BRICS Under-17 tournament, lost 0-5 to Brazil here on Saturday.

Although the Indian eves started the match on an attacking note and created chances, it was Brazil with a splendid performance in the second half that ran out eventual winners, scoring four goals in the latter half of the match.

India had a good chance to go ahead in the 8th minute when Soumya Guguloth burst onto goal and with only the opposition custodian to beat, she slotted wide of the goal.

Indian custodian Archana kept the eves in the game for much of the first half but the Indian citadel conceded in the 40th minute as Brazil took the lead. The half-time scoreline read 1-0 in Brazil’s favour.

Changing over, the Brazilians dominated possession and chances created infront of goal. In the 65thminute, Brazil doubled their lead and scored two back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minute to make the scoreline read 4-0.

Brazil added more gloss to the scoreline in the dying embers of the match as they scored again in the 83rdminute. The full-time scoreline read 5-0 in Brazil’s favour.

India will next face China on Sunday in their last match of the meet.

–IANS

dm/kk/vm