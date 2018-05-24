UAE, Afghanistan sign MoU in area of labour

Geneva, May 31 (IANS/WAM) The UAE and Afghanistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of labour on the sidelines of the 107th International Labour Conference here.

The MoU was signed by UAE’s Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli and Afghanistan’s Faizullah Zaki who is the Minister of Labour, Social Affair, Martyrs and Disabled, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Al Hamli stated that the MoU was part of the efforts to develop the ongoing friendship between the two countries, through establishing an institutional partnership to improve the management of temporary contracts for Afghan labour in the UAE.

He also highlighted the MoU’s importance in managing the work of recruitment agencies, adopting transparent recruitment practices and ensuring compliance with the law by relevant parties.

Al Hamli also said that the two countries will cooperate in the areas of technology, exchanging labour information and research. The MoU will help implement mutual programmes to raise the awareness of Afghan workers about their rights before arriving in the UAE, he said.

Zaki praised the UAE’s legislation that regulates employment relations, protects the rights of workers, including those from Afghan.

According to the MoU, workers from Afghanistan should be recruited as per the policy of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Potential workers should receive a detailed offer including a comprehensive description of the rights and duties of all parties, as well as their working conditions.

–IANS/WAM

soni/