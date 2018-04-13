UAE alert to international security challenges: Deputy PM

Abu Dhabi, April 18 (IANS/WAM) The UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said the country was improving its security and stability.

The minister said on Tuesday that the country’s children aim to improve their performance to the highest international levels.

He added that the United Arab Emirates was always alert to global security challenges and has, therefore, adopted laws and legislation to keep pace with developments in all areas and levels.

He made this statement during his speech at the 16th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday.

The FNC praised the police services provided by the UAE, which has led to it becoming one of the world’s safest and globally top-ranking countries in the absence of crime, violence and organised crime.

