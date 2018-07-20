UAE and China agree to establish strategic partnership

Abu Dhabi, July 21 (IANS/WAM) The UAE and China have agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields to higher levels and forge overall strategic partnership that would contribute to cementing and intensifying cooperation and boost development and prosperity.

The two countries in a joint statement on Saturday on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United Arab Emirates stressed their keenness to deepen cooperation within the “Belt and Road Initiative” to establish sustainable trade and investment partnership to achieve the common interests.

During Xi’s visit, the UAE and China signed 13 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.

The Chinese leader concluded his three-day visit to the UAE on Saturday. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan bid farewell to him after his historic visit.

“This visit contributed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries as well as the personal friendship between us, and I am confident that the UAE under its leadership will achieve further progress and prosperity. As a strategic partner of the UAE, China will make joint efforts to achieve mutual interests,” Xi said.

He began a three-day visit to the country on Thursday, during which he held talks with the UAE’s Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Abu Dhabi crown prince on cooperation prospects and strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

–IANS/WAM

