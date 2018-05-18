UAE-based Aries Group to produce film using CSR funds

Kollam (Kerala) May 19 (IANS) UAE-based Aries Group on Saturday announced it will use its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to produce 1,000 regional films in the next five years under its “Project Indywood”.

The project will be launched with the pooja of a film titled “Aickkarakonathe Bhishaguaranmaar” at Punalur near here on Sunday, said Aries Group Chairman and CEO Sohan Roy.

“‘Aickkarakonathe Bhishaguaranmaar; will mark the launch of Project Indywood’s ambitious plan to produce 1,000 regional movies in India in the next five years. Besides prominent actors from the industry, twenty talents discovered through the national-level auditions conducted by Indywood Talent Hunt will play important roles in the movie,” he told media here.

Biju Majeed will direct the film, whose script is written by K. Shibu Raj. P.C. Lal will wield the camera and Biju Ram will compose the music for the film, which would be shot in Kerala and completed in one schedule.

Roy, a Kerala-born marine engineer-turned-film director, shot to international acclaim in 2011 with his film “DAM999” which was selected for the Oscar race that year in three categories – Original Song, Original Score and Best Picture.

Though “DAMA999”, which tells the tale of a cracking dam built during colonial rule and how it impacts nine characters, failed to secure a place in the final nomination list of the 84th Academy Awards, it bagged two honorary awards at the Global Music Awards held at California.

