UAE chairs Unesco national committees’ meeting

Paris, April 14 (IANS/WAM) The UAE has chaired a session held on the sidelines of the 204th edition of the Unesco Executive Council to strengthen cooperation and scale up joint operations between the international organisation’s national committees in areas of mutual interest.

The session brought together a number of members at Unesco’s offices here, the report said on Saturday. The meeting, chaired by Amal Mohammed Al-Koos, Director of the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, addressed issues including sustainable development, the UNESCO-affiliated school network, cultural and heritage projects.

Al-Koos underlined the importance of supporting the work of Unesco’s national committees to develop more innovative ways of enhancing constructive strategic partnerships that can best deliver the agency’s vision, mission and values across the world.

She noted that it has been agreed to hold a future meeting in Kenya to address such issues in a more practical way through brainstorming sessions and workshops, to come up with an integrated framework that ensures holistic solutions to current challenges.

–IANS/WAM

soni/vm