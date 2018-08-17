UAE condoles Vajpayee’s death

Abu Dhabi, Aug 18 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates on Friday condoled the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Accoroding to the official WAM news agency, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Indian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gulf nation is home to around 2.6 million expatriate Indians.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday here after a prolonged illness.

–IANS

ab/nir