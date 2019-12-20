UAE Crown Prince to arrive in Pak on Thursday

Islamabad, Jan 2 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday on a day-long trip during which he will hold talks on matters of mutual interest and the regional and global situation, an official statement said.

The statement issued by the UAE Ambassador in Islamabad said the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan “to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries”, Dawn news reported.

The Crown Prince had last visited Pakistan on January 6, 2019, just weeks after his country offered $3 billion to support the South Asian nation’s battered economy.

Thursday’s visit, which is part of growing exchanges between Pakistan and Arab countries, will take place less than a week after Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Maba­rak Al-Nahyan met the premier and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

Prior to that, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had toured Islamabad and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan had also visited Pakistan.

Khan had visited Saudi Arabia, while Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa had travelled to Abu Dhabi on December 14.

The premier’s visit to Riyadh had followed a trip to Bahrain where he was awarded the country’s highest civilian honour.

