UAE diplomat elected Vice-Chair for UNGA session

New York, June 7 (IANS/WAM) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously elected Hessa Al Ateibi, Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the UAE, as Vice-Chair of the Economic and Financial Committee during its 73rd session.

The Committee addresses topics relating to sustainable development, science, technology and innovation, globalisation, eradication of poverty and development and humanitarian assistance.

In this capacity, Al Ateibi could be tasked by the Chair of the Committee to facilitate the negotiations and discussions on UN processes.

The Assembly also elected Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, as President for the 73rd Session of the Assembly which will begin in September.

