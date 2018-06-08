UAE Embassy in Washington hosts iftar for Special Olympics team

Washington, June 9 (IANS/WAM) The United Arab Emirates’ Embassy in Washington hosted an iftar for the UAE athletes taking part in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

Officials, diplomats and staff of the embassy welcomed the athletes and their families on Saturday.

Dana Al Marashie, Head of the Heritage and Social Affairs at the embassy said the UAE is proud to host the Special Olympics World Games in March 2019 and to support the event, which is aimed at spreading the values of respect and inclusion.

“Through sports, the people of various cultures and nationalities find a common ground to celebrate such diversity. These are exactly the values instilled by the UAE day by day,” she said.

–IANS/WAM

ksk