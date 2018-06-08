UAE Embassy organises Eid clothing programme in Morocco

Rabat, June 14 (IANS/WAM) The UAE Embassy in Rabat has launched the Eid Clothing Programme for orphans and eligible families in Morocco.

The programme, initiated by the Emirates Red Crescent in line with the Year of Zayed Initiative, aims to bring the needy relief and happiness on the occasion, the agency reported on Thursday.

UAE Ambassador to Morocco Ali Salim Al Kaabi was overseeing the programme, which was being carried out in coordination with Al Joud Foundation in Morocco.

Sanaa Al Idrissi, chairperson Al Joud Foundation, hailed the UAE ambassador’s efforts in supervising the noble initiative.

