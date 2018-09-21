UAE-funded hospital opens in Yemen

Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 (IANS/WAM) A hospital funded by the United Arab Emirates has opened in the Red Sea coast of Yemen.

The opening of Ad Durayhimi Hospital, which will provide healthcare services to thousands of Yemeni families, is part of the development and service projects of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to support the health sector in the newly liberated areas after the Shia Houthi militias destroyed hospitals and health centres and turned some into military hideouts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, along with a number of Emirati and Yemeni officials.

Al Kaabi said that the UAE is supporting the health sector in Yemen in order to provide appropriate treatment services especially for children, women and the elderly.

