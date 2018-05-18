UAE implements food programme in Sudan

Abu Dhabi, May 18 (IANS/WAM) The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is implementing a food programme in Sudan in an attempt to enhance its humanitarian presence in the country through development programmes and initiatives in all sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ERC, emphasised the strong ties and bonds between the two fraternal people of the UAE and Sudan.

He said that the UAE’s support “was seen in the framework of its humanitarian commitment and duty towards fraternal countries”, indicating the country’s desire to enhance its humanitarian presence in Sudan through development programmes and initiatives in all sectors.

He said that the ERC will always support those eligible for its services and programmes in Sudan.

The ERC started the implementation of the directives of the leadership to prepare an urgent plan to carry out the food programme and increase the number of beneficiaries in a number of Sudanese states.

Meanwhile, an ERC delegation will head to the Sudanese capital Khartoum to supervise purchase of food items from the local market and distribute them to the beneficiaries.

The authority stressed that it will spare no effort to achieve the aspirations of the leadership especially for the fraternal people of Sudan.

