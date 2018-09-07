UAE minister attends art exhibition opening in London

London, Sep 8 (IANS/WAM) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attended the opening of the visual art exhibition at Somerset House in London.

The UAE is presenting its rich heritage, culture and history at the event. Created by two Emirati artists, Reem Al Ghaith and Kholoud Al Shuraifi, the UAE’s participating work featured a sand clock divided into seven groups symbolising the seven emirates of the UAE Union.

“The hourglass represents the true model for the growth and development of the UAE in every minute and hour,” Al Kaabi said.

Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the UK, also attended the opening ceremony.

–IANS/WAM

soni/