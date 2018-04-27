UAE participates in Arab Cultural Festival in Seoul

Seoul, May 4 (IANS/WAM) The UAE Embassy in Seoul is participating in the 11th Arab Cultural Festival being hosted by the Korea-Arab Society at Coex Korea Exhibition Centre.

The festival which started on May 2 and will run till May 6 aims to provide the South Korean people with an opportunity to learn about Arab culture as well as introduce South Korean culture to Arab countries.

UAE Ambassador to South Korea Abdulla Saif Al-Nuaimi and members of the UAE diplomatic mission inaugurated their pavilion at the fair showcasing Emirati traditional handicrafts.

The pavilion witnessed a large turn out of visitors from Korea and other countries.

Members of the UAE’s diplomatic mission briefed the visitors on the Emirati culture, traditions, social values and provided them with books about the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

