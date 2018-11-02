UAE participates in Geneva conference on Afghanistan

Geneva, Nov 9 (IANS/WAM) A United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation attended a high-level international conference on Afghanistan in Geneva.

The delegation was headed by Ahmed Al Hameli, Director of West Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The UAE’s participation in the conference comes as part of the country’s support for the development and stability of Afghanistan, which is vital for the stability of the region at large.

The conference was attended by representatives of 50 countries and international organisations.

