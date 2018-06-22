UAE proposes to set up consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 28 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday proposed to set up a consulate in Hyderabad.

This was conveyed by UAE Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in their meeting here.

Rao welcomed and consented for establishing of consulate. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, he directed Chief Secretary S. K. Joshi to allocate land and provide infrastructure for the consulate, so as to boost the cordial relationship between Telangana and UAE.

Recalling the cultural bonds between Telangana and UAE, he referred to the cultural bond, historical identity and business relationship with the Middle East.

Al Nahyan, who called on Rao along with a high-level delegation, was all the praise for the tremendous economic and social growth of Telangana. He complimented government of Telangana for introducing innovative and exemplary schemes for the people’s welfare.

Rao briefed on the initiatives taken on industrial policy, development on social aspects, education, medicine and establishing of infrastructure and how the state is encountering the impediments in emerging as ‘bangaru’ or golden Telangana.

