UAE, Red Cross sign pact to support humanitarian efforts

New York, Sep 24 (IANS/WAM) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have signed an agreement worth $11 million to support the humanitarian response plan in Yemen, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The agreement was signed on Sunday by Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy and Peter Maurer, President of the ICRC, on the sidelines of the 73rd Ordinary Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Under the agreement, the UAE will provide the ICRC with $6 million to support health centres, water and sanitation facilities in Yemen, $1 million for humanitarian efforts in Myanmar, $1 million for the DRC, in addition to $3 million to support general programmes.

Al Hashemy said that the signing of this agreement reflects the UAE’s efforts to achieve peace and prosperity in the world through its foreign aid policy and its humanitarian and development projects.

Maurer said: “The ICRC welcomes the UAE’s financial contribution to its humanitarian activities. We are thankful for continuous support to the ICRC’s mission in contexts of emergencies and protracted crises.”

The agreement also includes support to health centres, water and rehabilitation of sanitation structures and meeting basic needs of those affected, as well as assisting disabled persons through the provision of physical rehabilitation services.

