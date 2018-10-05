UAE slams ‘fierce campaign’ against Saudi Arabia

Dubai, Oct 12 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of state for foreign affairs on Thursday warned on Twitter that those who are fuelling a “fierce campaign” against Saudi Arabia will bear the “dire” consequences.

Anwar Gargash, the foreign affair minister, made the remarks without mentioning the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who did not leave the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after he entered it on October 2.

“The fierce campaign against Riyadh is expected as well as the coordination between inciting parties… the repercussions of the political targeting of Saudi Arabia will be dire for those who fuel it,” Gargash said.

Footage of the Saudi consulate on October 2 only showed how Khashoggi entered the consulate in the Turkish metropolis but not when and how, triggering speculations about his whereabouts and unprecedented diplomatic pressure by Turkey and the United States, a close Saudi ally.

The United Nations also expressed “concern” about the incident last week.

–IANS

ahm/