UAE slams Iranian accusations on terror attack

Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has rejected accusations by Iran that the US Gulf allies were responsible for the attack in the Islamic republic on Saturday.

“The official incitement against the UAE by Iranian officials is regrettable… it is clear that Tehran’s accusations are unfounded,” Gargash said on Sunday on his Twitter account, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, four armed men attacked a military parade marking the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988, in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz.

The attack killed at least 29 people, including two of the militants.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US and its regional allies were responsible for the attack.

Ahvaz National Resistance, an Iranian ethnic Arab opposition movement, and the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

–IANS

pgh/