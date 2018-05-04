UAE tops world in job satisfaction: Poll

Abu Dhabi, May 5 (IANS/WAM) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest percentage of employees satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey released by Gallup World Poll.

The poll, which was released earlier this week, surveyed over 1,000 people in each of 128 countries and found that the three nations with the highest percentage of employees satisfied with their jobs were the UAE, Russia and the US.

In the UAE, the lowest percentage, 31 per cent, were seeking full-time employment. Fifty-eight per cent citizens who were full-time employed rated their jobs as “good”, while 12 per cent rated their jobs as “great”.

Russia had 51 per cent seeking but not having full-time work. Thirty-five per cent, who had full-time work, rated their jobs as “good” and 13 per cent had “great” jobs.

The US had 56 per cent seeking but not having full-time work, 32 per cent had “good” jobs and 13 per cent said their jobs were “great”.

The other nations with the highest jobs-satisfaction rate were: Kazakhstan, Singapore, Panama, Estonia, Mongolia, Uruguay, Colombia, Canada, Philippines and Mauritius.

–IANS/WAM

