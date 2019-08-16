UAE’s KIZAD inks deal with Indian plastic makers body

Abu Dhabi, Aug 22 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE, Abu Dhabi Ports subsidiary Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) has signed a strategic agreement with the All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) to support Indian polymer investors in expanding their geographic reach.

The move also highlights KIZAD Polymers Park as a tailor-made manufacturing and distribution location for the industry.

The agreement, signed earlier this month in Delhi, underscores KIZAD Polymers Park’s access to raw materials from regional producers and connectivity through KIZAD’s major transport links, which include Abu Dhabi’s flagship deep-water Khalifa Port as well as international airports, a press statement said.

Commenting on the agreement, Abu Dhabi Ports CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said: “We look forward to hosting Indian businesses at KIZAD and supporting the location, position and business ecosystem.

“Our aim is to provide investors an enabling environment to do business and a platform for growth that is unparalleled in the Gulf and the Middle East region. Through this agreement, we will be increasing our contributions to the economy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole, and at the same time help further the UAE’s relationship with India, a long-standing economic partner of our country.”

KIZAD Chief Executive Samir Chaturvedi said: “This agreement is an excellent step towards supporting the growth of India’s massive plastics and polymers businesses. KIZAD Polymers Park has been specifically designed to enable this sector to be cost-effective and time-efficient in an ideal strategic location which has the perfect logistics for companies to expand or enter into foreign markets.”

AIPMA President Meela Jayadev said: “India has an enormous plastic and polymers manufacturing industry and the UAE is one of our top five import markets. The MoU with KIZAD and the potential to work with them to increase our mutual opportunities in new markets is an excellent strategic move on both our parts.”

KIZAD Polymers Park caters to a variety of different polymers segments, including industrial use, such as packaging, construction, and semi-finished products; end-use customers, such as household goods, agriculture and hygiene products; material science, including compounded and composite materials, and 3D Printing.

Currently 19 polymers companies are based at KIZAD, including Gulf Compound Blending, Cosmoplast, Interplast, Industrium, Songwon Polysys and Schmidt Middle East. These companies are already leveraging KIZAD’s interconnected business facilities as well as smart technology platforms such as Abu Dhabi Ports’ online community business platform Maqta Gateway.

Abu Dhabi Ports was established in 2006 with the mission to transform the Emirate’s maritime infrastructure and support the vision of its Leadership to be at the forefront of maritime trade and commerce.

Today, it operates 11 ports and terminals across the UAE and abroad, as well as KIZAD, the Emirate’s integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub.

The flagship of the company is Khalifa Port. Inaugurated in December 2012, it was the first semi-automated container port in the region. The port is currently undergoing a five-year, UAE Dirham 10 billion expansion that is being driven by partnerships with some of the world’s leading maritime companies, such as COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd and the Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Through its joint venture Fujairah Terminals, Abu Dhabi Ports is also rejuvenating the Port of Fujairah, creating a new gateway to the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Ports is also harnessing emerging technologies to simplify and streamline operations. The Maqta Gateway is the developer and operator of the first Port Community System in the UAE, and the first UAE entity to test blockchain technology with an international maritime operator, helping to strengthen maritime security.

