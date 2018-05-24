UB launches Dutch beer Amstel in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries Ltd has launched Dutch beer Amstel in this tech hub, a company official said on Monday.

“The premium strong beer is brewed and bottled at our brewery here in collaboration with the Dutch brewing firm Heineken,” the UB official told IANS here.

Named after the Amstel river in Amsterdam, the water of which was first used by the brewery in the Netherlands, the beer is brewed slowly for extra lager and ease to sip.

“We have unveiled Amstel to meet the growing demand for the premium strong beer in the Indian market wherein other international brands like Desperados, Dos Equis, Affligem, Edelweiss and Sol were recently launched,” said UB Chief Marketing Officer Samar Singh Sheikhawat in a statement here.

Priced at Rs 140 per bottle of 650 ml and Rs 105 for a can of 500 ml in Karnataka, the beer will be marketed across the country in the coming months.

Sold in 100 countries as one of the oldest Dutch beers, Amstel will be marketed by the company in the premium strong segment, where competition is limited to a few brands.

–IANS

