Uber CEO leaves Trump advisory council

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) US ride hailing company Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick bowing to pressure, has quit President Donald Trumps advisory team, said a private statement he sent to his employees.

Kalanick on Thursday told Uber employees in a private memo that he quit, the New York Post reported saying it had access to the memo.

“Earlier today (Thursday) I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,” Kalanick wrote to his employees.

“I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick added.

The Uber CEO came under extreme criticism in the past few days for working with the Trump administration. Angry customers started the #deleteUber movement.

Kalanick’s working with Trump and his company failing to adhere to a taxi strike at New York’s JFK Airport sparked the movement.

Numerous refugees were being detained over the weekend at the airport following Trump’s temporary travel ban executive order. Uber apparently failed to turn off its app to prevent drop-offs and pickups there, angering the protesters.

A group of Uber drivers earlier on Thursday started a petition urging the CEO to step down.

–IANS

in/