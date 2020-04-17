Uber partners with Medlife to get medicines for you

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Ride-hailing giant Uber on Friday joined forces with e-health platform Medlife to provide residents across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune, access to prescription and other over-the-counter medicines, amid the ongoing national lockdown.

As earning opportunities dwindle due to COVID-19 restrictions, the move may give Uber’s driver partners some relief.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Medlife, our first with an online pharmacy platform, to support last mile delivery of prescription and other medicines,” Shiva Shailendran, General Manager, North India, Uber, said in a statement.

“Medlife is happy to partner with Uber to overcome some of the challenges of last mile delivery. Our aim is to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of all essential medical supplies to our customers,” added Manish Garg, Head of Supply Chain Management, Medlife.

Uber on Thursday said that leading hospitals in Delhi NCR such as Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, are using Uber’s recently launched UberMedic service as India continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 under an extended national lockdown.

