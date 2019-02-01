Uber plans alcohol delivery, e-scooters and bikes in 2019

Managers from the U.S.-based tech giant announced their new additional plans for the Canadian market for 2019 which included e-scooters and alcohol delivery.

This is in line with their priority of getting more cars off the road.

Customers can opt for not just luxury cars but more green modes of transport that will make them feel ethically superior.

Also, on the cards is a partnership with public transit on the lines of Masabi, a mobile ticketing firm that works with transit systems including New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

Uber has partnered with New York-based Jump to bring e-scooters and pedal-assisted electric bikes with GPS to a handful of U.S. cities, but has not delivered the offerings to Canadians yet. -CINEWS