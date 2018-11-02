Udacity, KPIT partners to build engineering talent ecosystem

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Silicon Valley-based online education platform Udacity on Monday announced its collaboration with Pune-based KPIT Technologies to upskill and build the engineering talent ecosystem for autonomous technology in India, including self-driving cars and autonomous flight.

Under this partnership, KPIT will invest in training their employees with Udacity courses, which results in industry recognised certification.

“Partnerships with top employers like KPIT Technologies are essential to delivering on our mission to democratise education,” Sebastian Thrun, Founder and Executive Chairman of Udacity, said in a statement.

KPIT has also announced and launched a programme for several hundred scholarships for Self-Driving Car Engineering Nanodegree programme from Udacity.

“While autonomous systems and self-driving technologies are finding great reception in the US and Europe, their impact on the larger mobility landscape of evolving economies such as India could be even more significant,” said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT Technologies.

–IANS

