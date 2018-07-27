Udacity, WorldQuant to launch AI for ‘Trading Nanodegree programme’

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Silicon Valley-based online education platform Udacity on Friday partnered with US-based investment management firm WorldQuant to launch its new AI for “Trading Nanodegree programme”.

In this programme, the candidates will work with proprietary industry data in a suite of unique projects custom-designed with Udacity’s partners and industry professionals, the company said in a statement.

“We have worked closely with our partners at WorldQuant to ensure we leverage the unique competencies of these two organizations to offer students and professionals something really special with this programme,” said Ishan Gupta, Managing Director India, Udacity.

The candidates will also learn the basics of quantitative analysis, from data processing to portfolio management, as well as the application of advanced machine learning techniques such as natural language processing, recurrent neural networks, and random forest algorithms to generate trading signals.

Further, the candidates will also have the opportunity to advance their future careers by gaining access to top finance professionals and quant traders with experience in hedge funds, investments banks, and fintech.

“The course we have created with their help will be the perfect vehicle to launch high-flying careers in this field of incredible potential,” Gupta added.

