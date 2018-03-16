‘Udann’ to address issue of psychological domination

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) “Udann”, which highlights the issue of bonded labour, is set to take a one and a half year leap. It will now address the issue of psychological domination.

What started as a 7-year-old’s (Chakor) dream to be free has culminated into an intense saga of freedom across social injustice, familial feuds and emotional barriers over its 1000-episode run.

In the last few days, viewers saw Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria), who suffered a lot at the hands of Imli (Vidhi Pandya), finally getting rid of her.

They will start their life afresh with a new addition to their family – their daughter Saavi.

“The show will be taking a leap and I am really excited with the upcoming track. Chakor’s fight is inspiring. In spite of motherhood, her battle against injustice will continue. Freedom is not just about independence but also liberation from age old stereotypes and cultural mindsets, which is what ‘Udann’ endeavours to bring to the fore with this leap,” Meera said in a statement.

Vijayendra said that with the leap, Suraj will take on the role of being an empowering husband who will support Chakor in every step that she takes.

“Our journey on ‘Udann’ has been amazing and here’s hoping for an even better innings with this upcoming track,” he added.

“Udann” is aired on Colors channel.

–IANS

nn/bg