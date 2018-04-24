Udinese fire head coach Oddo, bring in Tudor

Rome, April 24 (IANS) Italian top-division football club Udinese on Tuesday fired head coach Massimo Oddo and named ex-Juventus defender Igor Tudor of Croatia as his replacement.

A statement on the Serie A club’s website said former Italian international Oddo and his assistants had been officially dismissed and thanked them for their efforts, reports Efe.

The Italian side is currently 15th in the Serie A standings with 33 points, only four points above the relegation zone.

Tudor, age 40, played for Juventus from 1998-2007 and has coached Greek side PAOK and Turkish sides Karabukspor and Galatasaray.

Oddo, who as a player won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, signed for Udinese on November 21, 2017 and leaves the team after a streak of 11 consecutive defeats.

The Italian coach began his time at Udinese with five straight victories before hitting a slump, during which they gained only six points in 16 matches.

–IANS

pur/vm