Udit Raj faces flak for tweeting wrong photo of riots

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday invited netizens’ derision for tweeting a wrong photograph of the recent Delhi riots. According to Twitterati, the photograph is from Bangladesh.

While Spaminder Bharti accused him of spreading fake news, another Twitter user wrote that the photograph was clicked when the police in Bangladesh thrashed children during a strike called by garment workers.

After the riots, the Congress leader had tweeted: “Remember murder of a child, death of women and a person’s body doesn’t tell only that the administration has fallen, but the country has fallen.”

The three days of violence in northeast Delhi claimed 41 lives, including a Head Constable and an Intelligence Bureau staffer. The riot erupted on Sunday night and turned deadly by Monday.

The most affected localities included Bhjanpura, Chand Bagh, Maujpur, Kardampuri, Jafrabad, Ashok Nagar, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Brahmapuri.

–IANS

miz/pcj