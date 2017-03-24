UEFA fines Arsenal, Bayern; suspends Tottenham’s Alli for 3 games

Nyon, March 24 (IANS) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided on Friday to fine Arsenal and Bayern Munich, as well as suspend Tottenham Hotspur’s Delle Alli for three matches.

UEFA stated that a fine of 5,000 euros (about $5,400) has been imposed on Arsenal for the field invasion by their fans in the second leg of the Champions League’s last 16, played in London on March 7 against Bayern Munich.

The German club was also fined 3,000 euros ($3240) because its fans threw objects onto the field during the same match, which ended 5-1 triumph for Bayern.

In addition, the control, ethics and discipline committee of UEFA also sanctioned Tottenham’s midfielder Alli with a three-game suspension, after he was sent off with a red card in the second leg of Europa League’s last 32 on February 23 against Belgian side Gent.

The 21-year-old collided roughly with Gent player Brecht Dejaegere 40 minutes into the match, which ended with a 2-2 draw and the elimination of Tottenham from the Europa League.

–IANS

pur/vm