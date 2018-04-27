UEFA opens inquiry into Atletico for incidents in Arsenal match

Madrid, April 28 (IANS) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that it has opened an inquiry into Atletico Madrid for coach Diego Simeone’s tirade at the referee during the first leg of a Europa League semifinal against Arsenal.

French referee Clement Turpin sent Simeone to the stands in the 13th minute of Thursday’s contest at Emirates Stadium in London after the coach became abusive while protesting the sending off of Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko two minutes earlier, reports Efe.

The UEFA control ethics and disciplinary committee also cited Atletico fans for throwing objects onto the pitch, while criticising Arsenal supporters for setting off flares.

“These cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 4,” the committee said in a statement on Friday.

UEFA also announced disciplinary proceedings against Olympique Marseille over the launch of flares and obstructing stairways during the other semifinal tie against Salzburg.

