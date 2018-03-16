UIDAI CEO to make Aadhaar presentation in SC

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Ajay Pandey, the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will make a presentation on Aadhaar before a Supreme Court bench at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will view the presentation which will demonstrate that the biometric and demographic data of people collected at the time of enrolling for Aadhaar was secure from leaks.

On Wednesday, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the apex court that the UIDAI intends to make a power presentation to show that the data was safe from any kind of exposure.

