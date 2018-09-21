UK, EU airlines could lose automatic right to fly, warns London

London, Sep 24 (IANS) Airlines of Britain and the European Union (EU) would automatically lose the right to fly in each others’ territories under a no-deal Brexit, according to the latest batch of British government advice published on Monday.

“If the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 with no agreement in place, UK and EU licensed airlines would lose the automatic right to operate air services between the UK and the EU without seeking advance permission,” said the latest “technical notice” advising businesses of the possible effect of the UK leaving the EU without a divorce deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

The technical notice covers areas such as taking pets abroad, veterinary medicines, regulating energy, business regulations, labelling products, importing and exporting, farming, vehicle insurance and EU-funded programmes.

“Britain would stick to EU aviation safety technical rules and standards,” said the document. “Functions currently performed by the European Aviation Safety Agency would instead be performed by Britain’s aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Agency.”

–IANS

ahm/bg