UK Nazi Satanist group should be outlawed: Campaigners

London, March 2 (IANS) Anti-racism campaigners have urged the UK government to outlaw a British neo-Nazi Satanist group as a terrorist organisation, a media report said on Monday.

The anti-racist Hope not Hate group said in a report on Sunday that the occult Order of Nine Angles (ONA) organisation, thought to have been founded in the 1970s, has become increasingly prominent online, noting that its “terminology and trappings have taken on lives of their own, adopted into the lexicon of the wider terroristic far-right”, the BBC reported.

In court, prosecutors have described the organisation as “self-consciously, explicitly malevolent” and the “most prominent and recognisable link between Satanism and the extreme right”.

Meanwhile, the anti-racist campaign group, which investigates violent extremism, argues that the group’s “sick ideas have drawn in young extremists in the UK and elsewhere, and have helped nourish a dangerous culture of unprecedented depravity amongst the extreme right, which has none of the moral constraints that previous generations of far-right activists had”.

Yvette Cooper, chair of the home affairs select committee, said Home Secretary Priti Patel “should immediately” refer the ONA to the government’s proscription review group.

“The combination of Nazi-Satanism, extreme violence and sexual abuse makes it particularly troubling and action needs to be taken to prevent them grooming and radicalising other people,” the BBC report quoted Cooper as saying on Sunday.

A Home Office spokesperson said action was being taken to “root out and dismantle the groups that promote extreme right-wing views and we are giving police the tools and resources they need to tackle this threat”.

“We keep the list of proscribed organisations under review.”

–IANS

ksk/