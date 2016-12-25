UK rail passengers face major Boxing Day disruption

London, Dec 26 (IANS) British rail passengers are facing major disruption on Boxing Day with 200 sets of rail works planned over the festive period.

London, Manchester and Cardiff are among the cities worst hit, with Heathrow Express also suspended for six days, the BBC reported on Monday.

The Labour Party blamed ministers for “lack of action” – but the government said it was working with the rail companies.

The disruption coincides with a yellow “be aware” weather warning for western and northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England.

Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald said: “Tory (ruling Conservative Party) ministers’ handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break.”

Rail operators that are not running services on Boxing Day include Arriva Trains Wales, c2C, CrossCountry, East Midlands, Grand Central, and others.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “Deciding the level of service on specific days is a matter for train operators.”

Meanwhile, travellers were urged to check weather conditions before setting off, as storm Conor descends on northern parts of the country.

Following the lull after storm Barbara, fresh weather warnings were issued for high winds and snow expected to sweep across parts of northern Scotland, peaking on Boxing Day when gusts could reach 90mph.

–IANS

in/