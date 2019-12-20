UK royals attend Christmas Day services at Sandringham

London, Dec 25 (IANS) The British royals attended the Christmas Day church services at Sandringham in Norfolk on Wednesday.

The Queen arrived alone for the service as the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband, is convalescing after being discharged from hospital on Tuesday. Other royals attended the main 11 a.m. service, BBC reported.

Prince Andrew and Prince Charles attended an earlier service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, joined the annual Christmas church gathering for the first time.

There had been speculation whether Prince Andrew would join the rest of his family at Sandringham on Wednesday or not.

The BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said the prince was a “significant absentee” from the main service. Many had queued from early hours of Wednesday in the hope of seeing the Royal Family.

