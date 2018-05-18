UK, Windsor back to normal after Royal Wedding

London, May 20 (IANS) The town of Windsor and Britain as a whole slowly began to return to normal on Sunday as the Royal Family thanked the tens of thousands of well-wishers who had thronged its streets and parks to cheer the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

The family of Queen Elizabeth II also congratulated the couple, who have become Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today,” the Royal Family said in a statement, Efe reported.

After the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel the bride and groom greeted their guests at a lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II where Elton John performed at St George’s Hall inside Windsor Castle.

“Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family,” a statement said.

Later on, the duke and duchess set off for an evening reception in a vintage Jaguar E-Type (XKE) roadster that was built in 1968 but had been converted recently into an electric car.

Clare Waight Keller, the stylist who designed the wedding dress, said the bride had been calm and chatty ahead of the ceremony, and that the Prince had “felt fantastic” after it.

“She’s just so genuine and warm and radiant,” Waight Keller told reporters.

“She’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants, and it was really an absolute joy working with her.”

The fashion artist also spoke to the prince after the wedding.

“He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning’,” she said. “I think everybody saw on television – he was absolutely in awe, I think.”

