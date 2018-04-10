Ukraine’s space industry exports up 8.1% in 2017

Kiev, April 11 (IANS) Ukraine’s space industry exports rose by 8.1 per cent last year to $89.1 million, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a press release of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU).

The exports have risen due to the increased supplies of goods to the European Union (EU) countries and the US, Xinhua quoted the SSAU as saying.

Last year, Ukrainian space industry enterprises participated in Land Launch international programme, producing components for the EU’s “Vega” and the US “Antares” launch systems, according to the SSAU release.

Overall, Ukrainian space industry enterprises have earned a total of $180 million in 2017 from selling their goods on domestic and international markets, the SSAU said.

The SSAU unites 24 enterprises from various sectors of Ukraine’s space industry.

–IANS

