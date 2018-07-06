Ukrainian, US presidents hold talks at NATO summit

Kiev, July 13 (IANS) Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday held talks with US President Donald Trump during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, Belgium, according to Poroshenko’s Facebook page.

They discussed reforms in Ukraine, Trump’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

It was the second meeting between Poroshenko and Trump. The two presidents met for the first time in June 2017, Xinhua reported.

Trump is set to meet Putin in Helsinki, Finland on July 16 for talks, which, among other topics, are expected to focus on Ukraine.

The two-day NATO summit started in Brussels on Wednesday with the participation of leaders of NATO allies and partner nations, including Ukraine.

