‘UK’s May could set resignation date in coming days’

London, May 11 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Theresa May could set a date for her resignation in the coming day, said Graham Brady, the chairman of an influential committee of backbench Conservative MPs, the media reported on Saturday.

Speaking to the BBC, Brady said he expects a “clear understanding” of that timetable once she has met the 1922 Committee — an elected body of Conservative MPs that represents backbenchers and oversees the party’s leadership contests — which she will do on Wednesday.

He said the 1922 Committee had asked her to give “clarity” about her plans for the future, and she had “offered to come and meet with the executive”.

“It would be strange for that not to result in a clear understanding (of when she will leave) at the end of the meeting.”

The Prime Minister has that said she will step down when her Brexit deal is ratified by Parliament, but some MPs want a fixed date.

When asked about running for the party leadership, Brady told the BBC: “It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me.

“I’m not sure many people are straining at the leash at the moment to take on what is an extraordinarily difficult situation.”

In March, Mrs May pledged to stand down if and when Parliament ratified her Brexit withdrawal agreement, but did not make it clear how long she intends to stay if no deal is reached.

The UK had been due to leave the European Union on March 29, but the deadline was pushed back to October 31 after Parliament was unable to agree a way forward.

