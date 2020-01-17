UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan warn media over photos

London, Jan 22 (IANS) Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have started their new life in Canada after stepping down from their royal duties, even as they have issued a legal warning to the media for clicking their pictures without consent.

According to a royal source, the publication of photographs showing the Duchess of Sussex hiking with baby Archie and their dogs in a Canadian woodland on Tuesday prompted a warning to the media from the couple’s lawyers against running images without consent.

The warning came after the media published images of Meghan taking a stroll along with the couple’s son Prince Archie and their two dogs at a park in Canada. They have been used by several outlets, including on the front page of the Sun, Britain’s best-selling daily newspaper.

Lawyers say there have also been attempts to photograph the couple inside their home using long-range lenses and they accuse the paparazzi of being camped outside the property, BBC reported.

Under the laws in British Columbia, the Duchess may have grounds for a legal case if she can prove her privacy has been violated, although freedom of the press and expression is guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Back in 2016, Prince Harry attacked the media for subjecting Meghan – then his girlfriend – to a “wave of abuse and harassment”.

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were awarded £92,000 (100,000 euros) in damages after French magazine Closer printed topless pictures of the Duchess in 2012.

