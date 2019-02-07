UK’s Prince Philip surrenders driving license following crash

London, Feb 10 (IANS) UK’s Prince Philip has surrendered his driving license, the Buckingham Palace announced, weeks after the 97-year-old was involved in a car crash that left a woman injured.

“After careful consideration, the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence,” the Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

UK police sent their investigation of the crash to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is considering whether to bring charges against Prince Philip over the crash last month, reports CNN.

A CPS spokesman said they would “review each file carefully before a decision is made” and will take into account that Philip surrendered his license.

A Land Rover driven by Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, collided with another car on a public road near the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, last month.

The Prince later apologised to Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken arm in the collision, blaming the crash on sunlight that obscured his view and admitting he was “shaken” by the incident.

He was also criticised after he was pictured driving on a public road without a seat belt just 48 hours after the crash.

Prince Philip famously drove FORMER US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama from their helicopter on a visit to the UK in 2016, with the Queen in the back seat.

–IANS

ksk